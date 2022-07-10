ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Louisiana State Police: Simmesport man dies in Avoyelles Parish crash, impairment suspected

By My Sherie Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6YAi_0gb1rc1z00

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

SIMMESPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Saturday, July 9, 2022, around 11:00 p.m., troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash.

The crash happened on LA Highway 105, just south of Begnaud Road and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine. The initial investigation revealed Lemoine drove a Husqvarna lawn mower and was traveling north on LA Highway 105. At the same time, 24-year-old Hunter Moreau of Melville drove a 2012 Ford Fusion and was traveling behind the Husqvarna.

Moreau struck the lawn mower in the rear, which resulted in Lemoine being ejected.

Lemoine suffered fatal injuries and the Avoyelles Parish Coroner pronounced him deceased on the scene. Moreau, who was unrestrained, was not injured in the crash.

After a thorough investigation, troopers arrested and charged Moreau with vehicular homicide, DWI 1st offense and no seat belt. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists to make good decisions, such as buckling your seat belt, obeying all posted speed limits and avoiding all distractions while driving. In addition, motorists must also be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle and decrease reaction times.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 deaths.

Comments / 2

Related
KATC News

Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Simmesport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – On July 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. According to reports, the crash happened on LA Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road near Simmesport, Louisiana, and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine.
SIMMESPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on La. Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road, which claimed the life of Blaine Lemoine, 62, of Simmesport. Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, LSP responded to a crash involving a lawn mower driven...
SIMMESPORT, LA
kalb.com

RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish. Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Husqvarna#Ford Fusion#Dwi
L'Observateur

Man driving lawn mower killed in 2 vehicle crash

Simmesport – On Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. The crash occurred on LA Hwy 105, just south Begnaud Road and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine. The initial investigation revealed a...
SIMMESPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for waving knife during domestic disturbance

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after brandishing a knife during a domestic disturbance in Assumption Parish on Saturday. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4400 block of LA 30 for a domestic complaint. Deputies interviewed the parties involved. As a result, James Tilly Jones, 47, was arrested for threatening people with a knife.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Marijuana, guns, large amount of cash found during traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On July 9, authorities in Jeff Davis Parish stopped a silver vehicle northbound on US Hwy 165 for speeding. During the stop, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and received consent to search from the driver, Damien Lynn Waller, 28, of Alexandria, JDPSO said.
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy