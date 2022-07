MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With prices so high, some folks might be tempted to try to steal gas. But that can be dangerous – and land you in jail. Clint Brown, the district manager with responsibly for RaceWay stores from Pensacola to Houston, is sounding the alarm after thieves hit a store on U.S. 90 south of Interstate 10. It happened at about 2 a.m. on June 29 when the store was closed. Thieves tried to pry open the tanks where the station stores its gasoline and siphon away the lucrative fuel.

MOBILE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO