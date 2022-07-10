ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Ms. Wheelchair USA celebrating 25 years with 'Pure Imagination Show'

By Courtesy of Ms. Wheelchair USA
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

The national competition of Ms. Wheelchair USA is celebrating 25 years of pageantry with the 2022 national competition July 10-17 in Northeast Ohio.

Seventeen contestants representing states from Alaska to Florida, New York to California will arrive in Ohio to begin a week of activities, rehearsals, and competitions that lead to the crowning of a new Ms. Wheelchair USA.

The live stage competitions are Friday, July 15 and the finale show is Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 pm at Walsh Jesuit’s CenterStage Theatre in Cuyahoga Falls. The show’s theme “Pure Imagination” celebrates the ladies gifts in true “Willy Wonka” style.

The show will feature host Jeremy Parsons from PeopleTV, People Magazine’s television version as well as celebrity judges like Hollywood movie producer and award winning author Matthew D. Hunt, and this year’s American Idol top finalist Emyrson Flora, an Ohio native. Flora will not only judge, but be singing as part of the Saturday night finale. The judges panel is also filled with professionals from the corporate and community worlds including Dr. Deb Plate and CEO Nancy Brodie.

The Ms. Wheelchair USA program is promoting glamour, self-confidence and community service; celebrating the achievements of women with disabilities. This nationally broadcast, competition promises exciting activities, family fun, friendly competitions, and is designed to showcase the successful stories of women who have overcome obstacles and are uniquely contributing to our society. The pageant is presented by The Dane Foundation and has support from ADA Attorney Edward Zwilling, the Permobil Foundation, Miller’s, TL Worldwide Transportation, Liberare, Pandora’s Creations and SACS Consulting.

Tickets are on sale now on a first-come, first-served basis; both orchestra and reserved seating are still available. To purchase tickets visit www.purplepass.com/mswheelchairusa. The event will also be available for purchase on Pay-Per-View TV. Pay-Per-View access can be purchased at www.purplepass.com/mwusatv2022.

More information is available at www.MsWheelchairUSA.org, the pageant’s Facebook page, or by calling 330-715-6031.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ms. Wheelchair USA celebrating 25 years with 'Pure Imagination Show'

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

