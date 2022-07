CityBeat 's Burger Issue is finally here. This time around, we uncover the craziest, most over-the-top burgers — piled high with unusual toppings like macaroni and cheese, lobster and peanut butter — from Greater Cincinnati restaurants. For some, the more chaotic the burger, the better. Keep reading to discover all of the stories you can find in our latest print issue, out on newsstands now.

