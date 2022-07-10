ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Family fireworks gone wrong

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Nebraska, a family's front yard fireworks show went horribly wrong. All it...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Car Community Steps Up For Two Orphaned Kids

We’re not crying, just something was in our eye…. Far too often, those who don’t really know the gearhead community or who have only had one or two bad interactions accuse enthusiasts of being greedy and materialistic. That’s a lazy accusation to make against anyone whose hobby involves collecting and taking care of something material, but it so often sticks. But stories like this one of car enthusiasts in Alberta, Canada stepping up big time to take care of two kids after their parents were killed shows off the true heart of the hobby we love.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Crash Leads To Fatal Detroit Shootout

A good Samaritan was killed as he tried to help…. On July 5 at about 3:30 pm a Dodge Challenger that was speeding through Detroit ran a stop light, violently colliding with a Dodge Journey. That Mopar muscle car was stolen and immediately after the crash the occupants jumped out, making a run for it before police arrived. A man who witnessed the collision tried to get the men to stay on the scene, reportedly grabbing a 21-year-old passenger, who pulled out a gun and shot the good Samaritan.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show
Motorious

Mercury Comet’s Controversial Crash

This is causing a stir... A few months ago, Sean from AutotopiaLA was involved in a major accident that left him and the driver in various states of injury. On his side, four teeth were smashed needing replacement, while his lip had to be stitched up from some massive damage. Russ, the driver, also ended up "blowing his right elbow out," which could mean anything from spraining to breaking, but either way, they are both okay now. The reason for all of their injuries was the fact that neither were wearing their harnesses but opted instead to only wear the lap belt. Both parties have admitted their faulty decision-making skills in this department, so we won't give them any more grief on it, but the way AutotopiaLA responded to the crash has some people fired up.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Killing of mother and young daughters described as ‘incomprehensible’ by sister

The twin sister of a woman who was killed along with her two young daughters by the girls’ father has described the prospect of living without them as “incomprehensible”.Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by her partner Robert Needham, 42, on March 29 2020 at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex.An inquest in Horsham on Tuesday heard that he killed them with a shotgun before turning the gun on himself.Horsham and West Sussex assistant coroner Bridget Dolan read out tributes to the three victims written by Ms Fitzgibbons’ twin sister Emma Ambler.We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Young girl saves hundreds of lives

In modern times, a hero is often described as an ordinary person who is able to achieve an extraordinary feat. Another definition is someone who puts others before themselves and is selfless in a good way. So it was in central Iowa on July 6, 1881 (141 years ago today)....
IOWA STATE
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Man Gored, Several Injured at Pamplona Bull Run: Shocking Photos, Videos Emerge

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls is nearing its last few days, and another man has been gored and several others injured since the first gorings on July 9. Yesterday, July 11, an American tourist was gored in the leg, and during today’s run a man was gored in the arm in addition to four other injuries related to falls and pile-ups. On the 9th, two men were gored during the third run of the festival.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time

July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year. Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he has had to contact Bruce Bleyer of Iguana Lifestyles three times in under a year -- two times during the past week -- when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Suburban Chicago man pleads not guilty in kids' drownings

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man accused in the drowning deaths of his three young children pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of first-degree murder. A grand jury indicted 35-year-old Jason E. Karels this month in the June 13 deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels. Officers responding to a 911 call from the children’s mother discovered their bodies inside Karels’ home in Round Lake Beach in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be drowning. Officers at the scene found a note from Karels that said, “If I can’t have them, neither can you,” the Lake County State’s Attorney Office said. Authorities have said Karels and the mother of his children were separated but shared joint custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy