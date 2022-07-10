Three die in single-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Washington Parish
3 days ago
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Old Spanish Trail Wednesday night. According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Interstate 10. No information on the cause of the accident was released.
Louisiana State Police Troop C is on the scene of an overturned commercial motor vehicle on LA Hwy 308 near Amoco Road. Currently both lanes of LA Hwy 308 are closed as crews work to make recovery. Motorists traveling north and south on LA Hwy 308 are encouraged to detour...
On July 11, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 37th Street. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose. The preliminary investigation revealed Luent was riding a...
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A lane closure on I-12 W in Livingston Parish caused traffic delays on Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire. According to Troopers with Louisiana State Police, authorities were on the scene of the commercial vehicle fire just west of LA 441 around 6 a.m. One...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two shootings in New Orleans East left one person dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Wednesday. The NOPD says the first shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street near the Little Woods area on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.
Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of a body found near Airline Highway. Emergency responders including EMS and BRPD officers arrived at a location in the 8600 block of Florline Road around 8 a.m. where the body of a man was found behind the Dollar General on the ground.
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards are in custody and booked on charges related to the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.
A local man has been arrested following a stabbing which occurred Tuesday (July 12) at a Slidell-area motel. At approximately noon Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing, which occurred at a motel on Yapon Drive near Slidell. Responding deputies located a male...
A Brookhaven woman has been airlifted to Jackson after a Tuesday wreck. At approximately 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck on Hwy. 583 near Shell Oil Lane. Patricia Douglas, 75, had entered the northbound lane of Hwy. 583 from the road shoulder, in her golf cart.
A Kansas couple was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after drugs and a stolen gun were found during a traffic stop earlier this month. At approximately 8 p.m. on July 6, a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger with a Kansas license plate. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12, near Highway 59 in Mandeville, and the traffic stop was conducted for violations of L.R.S. 47:508 Expired Registration and L.R.S. 32:79 Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic.
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested after two separate traffic stops, that the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office say were proactive, led to the discovery of illegal narcotics and illegally possessed firearms. The traffic stops happened during a July weekend in Slidell. On Friday, July 8,...
July 12, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department has made three arrests in the drive-by shooting that occurred on April 4, 2022 at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street. 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, Jamichael Edwards, 21, and Dejon Warner, 21, all from Hammond,...
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A stabbing in Slidell ended with one man in custody and another in the hospital according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at a motel on Yapon Drive. Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the location and when they arrived they...
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: The SWAT roll ended as of 1 p.m., on Wednesday. NOPD told WGNO that the suspect, who was wanted out of Tennessee surrendered to police and that no one was injured. JPSO Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto said the man was wanted...
Allen Dominick had a surprise for his girlfriend of five years during a trip to the beach in Biloxi last weekend. He'd asked 19-year-old Mary Grace Kaiser to accompany him there to take pictures. But when she turned around, Dominick had taken a knee. The beach trip was part of a marriage proposal.
Two separate proactive traffic stops in St. Tammany Parish results in three arrests and the seizure of illegal narcotics and illegally possessed firearms. Friday (July 8) evening, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the Slidell area on a blue Ford Mustang after observing traffic violations.
Late Tuesday night two teens, 15 and 13, carjacked a couple in Terrytown and drove them to Hammond. HPD gave chase and they were apprehended. Mayor Pete Panepinto has more on this and other crime news.
