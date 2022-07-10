ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles suddenly have life —and are still stuck in last place in AL East

By Christopher Scarglato
Camden Yards has been rocking — at least for the past week.

The Baltimore Orioles, who have been historically one of the worst teams in baseball, are currently riding an eight-game win streak after beating an imploding Angels team Sunday.

The eight consecutive wins mark the Orioles’ longest streak of its kind in a single season since 2005.

Baltimore started the streak on July 3 by powering past the Minnesota Twins, 3-1. Then, the red-hot Orioles squad swept both the Rangers and Angels.

“I’ve been waiting for a week like this for a long time, for most of my career,” Trey Mancini, who has played with the Orioles since 2016, told reporters postgame. “It’s something that I certainly don’t take for granted. We’re just having a really good time in here, playing so well as a team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HHnS_0gb1qSBo00
Jorge Mateo celebrates the Orioles win on Sunday.

Even with the win streak, the Orioles are still dead last in the AL East and sit 19 games back from the Yankees, who led the division with baseball’s best record (61-24) heading into Sunday night’s game against Boston.

Baltimore, however, only sits four games back from the Red Sox, who entered Sunday second in the division at 46-39, just one game up on third-place Tampa Bay. The Orioles are also only 2.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbUu2_0gb1qSBo00
The Baltimore Orioles mascot celebrates after a four-game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2022.

The Orioles will have a chance to keep stringing together victories when they face the Cubs on Tuesday after an off day Monday.

