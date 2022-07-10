Cole Anthony takes a dig at Duke in Summer League interview

Former UNC basketball point guard Cole Anthony spent just one season in Chapel Hill before bolting for the NBA draft and being selected by the Orlando Magic. But Anthony is forever a Tar Heel and he’s making sure his new teammate knows that too.

The Magic took Duke standout Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft as now there’s a UNC-Duke connection on the roster. For Anthony, he’s excited to play with Banchero and during an interview in the NBA Summer League, he said that he thinks Banchero has a high ceiling and will be really good after working out with him.

“But man, that kid is so talented, he loves the game,” Anthony said. “I got the chance to actually get in the gym with him right after the draft and he loves it. He works hard and I think he’s got a really, really high ceiling. I think he’s gonna be really good”

However, he did have a little fun with the rivalry after when Cassidy Hubbarth mentioned UNC-Duke coming together.

Man, them Duke dudes know they don’t got nothing on us,” Anthony said. “Wendell [Carter Jr.] and Paolo both know that.”

You can watch the clip below:

Anthony is making sure he’s having some fun with his new teammate who came from Duke. And I’m sure he’s had some trash talk after Duke lost twice to UNC in their three meetings last season including the Final Four.

We already know that Banchero isn’t happy about that last one…

