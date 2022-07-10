ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Illinois man pulled from Lake Michigan

By Jazlyn Gomez, Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzrYb_0gb1pjHU00

PORTER COUNTY — A 72-year-old man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park Sunday, authorities say.

Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Ill. was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the beach area of Indiana Dunes State Park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a state park lifeguard reported a 72-year-old man going under the water and not resurfacing.

Porter Fire Department, Porter Police Department, Porter County EMS, and conservation officers responded to the scene, while lifeguards immediately started searching the swim area.

After about 15 minutes, lifeguards were able to locate the man in approximately seven feet of water, 100 feet from the shore. Once bringing him to the shore, lifeguards began performing CPR.

A conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued CPR on shore.

The man was transported to Northwest Health Porter Hospital.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, police said. No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story.

FOX59

72-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHESTERTON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Illinois man who was pulled out of Lake Michigan over the weekend has died. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Illinois, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers and an off-duty Indianapolis firefighter assisted in the rescue effort at the beach area at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 7-year-old boy fatally shot in Lake County

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

‘Let me call you back’: Scammers constantly looking for victims, police advise, so be alert

“We do not consider ourselves to be susceptible to a scam,” a Woodstock woman wrote about her and her husband, “and yet we fell for it! We were embarrassed. …” […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
walls102.com

Coroner: 7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago police received several calls about shots being fired and the boy was transported to the emergency room at St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. The release says the boy was identified by family members. His address was unknown. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
abc57.com

Coroner's office responds to 2 fatal crashes in 2 hours

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to two crashes that resulted in three fatalities within two hours Tuesday evening. The first crash happened when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 5th Road went off the roadway and crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

5 workers injured by electric shock while hanging gutter at LaSalle County home

GRAND RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Five workers were injured by an electric shock while hanging new gutters at a home in Grand Ridge, near Streator, in LaSalle County Tuesday. Fire officials said they got the call about the incident around 11 a.m. They said the five workers, from a company based in Roanoke, Ill., were putting up an aluminum gutter when it came into contact with a power line.
GRAND RIDGE, IL
