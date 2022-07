The Mega Millions jackpot continues to roll on this week, soaring to $440 million for July 12. The lump sum cash value of the prize is about $247.8 million before withholding. To put this prize in perspective, the 10th largest Mega Millions jackpot was $451 million. If there’s no winner tonight, Friday’s jackpot will surpass that. After that, it won’t take long for the jackpot to climb even higher on the top ten list.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO