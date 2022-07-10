ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

Alex Drueke phone call with mother

wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloating abortion clinic could come near Alabama shore. ‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church....

www.wbrc.com

Essence

Texas High Schooler Speaks About The Aftermath Of Uvalde Shooting: ‘The People Who Are In Charge..I Feel Like They Won’t Listen To Us’

We talked to 17-year-old Myles Dockery about the Uvalde school shooting and how he processed the tragedy as a student in Texas. In May 2022, the world was devastated by the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, while 17 others were wounded. As details about the shooting continue to surface, it becomes increasingly evident that the children were failed by multiple entities. It is also clear that countrywide, students are reeling.
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Suburban Chicago man pleads not guilty in kids' drownings

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man accused in the drowning deaths of his three young children pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of first-degree murder. A grand jury indicted 35-year-old Jason E. Karels this month in the June 13 deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels. Officers responding to a 911 call from the children’s mother discovered their bodies inside Karels’ home in Round Lake Beach in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be drowning. Officers at the scene found a note from Karels that said, “If I can’t have them, neither can you,” the Lake County State’s Attorney Office said. Authorities have said Karels and the mother of his children were separated but shared joint custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Man Arrested After May Gas Station Gunfight in Tuscaloosa

A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with a felony in connection to a gunfight at a local gas station that left one person injured in May. As the Thread reported at the time, police were called to the Quick Stop gas station at 10th Avenue and Hargrove Road around 1:15 on May 24th on reports of a shooting there, which was the second one in as many days.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Victim in Deadly Train Collision Identified As Tuscaloosa Bar Owner

The victim in a deadly predawn train collision Wednesday morning has been identified as a Tuscaloosa man long associated with the downtown bar scene. A spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department has confirmed that the man killed when his SUV was struck by a passing train Wednesday was 37-year-old Scott Harless, who has been a bartender, manager and owner in Temerson Square for years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

'He was just like aim practice': Sister of black man shot 60 times and killed by Ohio police tearfully says she can't watch clip of him being gunned down - as officers fire tear gas at protesters

Jayland Walker's older sister wants to know why eight Ohio cops treated him 'just like aim practice' when they fired more than 90 bullets at him following a traffic stop. Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers after being struck more than 60 times on June 27.
AKRON, OH
UPI News

Escaped kangaroo named Jackie Leggs captured in Alabama

July 12 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from an Alabama property was safely captured and returned home two days later. Eli Morton said the 2-year-old kangaroo, named Jackie Leggs, escaped from his property in the West Point area of Cullman County on Saturday. Morton confirmed Jackie Leggs was safely...
ALABAMA STATE
Complex

Florida Driver Held at Gunpoint Alerted Police by Speeding

A Florida dog breeder who was held hostage at gunpoint in his own car was able to attract police attention by driving over the speed limit. Per a statement from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog breeder had “boasted” about his wealth online. After making such claims about having lots of cash on hand, three men in their twenties posed as potential customers showed up to his home in Port St. Lucie in an effort to rob, assault, and kidnap him.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY

