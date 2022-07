TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Roseland man is in custody after he allegedly attacked his female partner, pouring acid and bleach on her and puncturing her lung. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old James Ballard Jr. faces a slew of charges after he was taken into custody on Sunday. Last month, the sheriff's office said Ballard was wanted on several charges after he allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on a woman's face as well as causing major bruising to her body, puncturing her lung and bursting her ear drum.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO