BALTIMORE – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said.The unidentified teen was taken into custody about 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex, Baltimore Police said. Police said the 15-year-old and his father were interviewed by homicide detectives before he was booked into the Baltimore City intake facility.The teen is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Reynolds, who died July 7 after he was shot during a dispute with squeegee workers...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO