Wausau, WI (WSAW)- The Wausau Woodchucks(4-2) swept the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers (2-4) with a final score of 7-5. The Woodchucks kept the runs flowing from Sunday by striking first with four runs in the first inning. The Chucks earned most of their runs off walks and wild pitches, but Ryan Sepede (BYU) kept his hot streak alive by smashing a single on the first pitch he saw to score Zach Levenson (Miami).

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO