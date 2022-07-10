Woman found dead at Olympia area music festival Saturday

A woman was found dead at a Thurston County music festival Saturday, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Thurston County Coroner identified the woman Sunday as Makia Kamin, 21, of Shelton.

About 11 a.m. Saturday, the woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 4300 block of Shincke Road Northeast, north of Olympia, the site of a music festival called Wiggle in the Wetlands , according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. J.R. Klene said Kamin had attended the festival. Her friends called 911 after they went to check on her and found her unresponsive, he said.

Klene said the woman is believed to have died as a result of a fentanyl overdose; however, the official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office. Coroner Gary Warnock said her autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is often mixed into other drugs.

