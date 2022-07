An updated look at some of the biggest names on Tennessee basketball's 2023 recruiting board:. Justin Edwards, the five-star small forward who is planning to announce a commitment decision later this month, is Tennessee’s No. 1 priority in the class. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound product of Philadelphia has climbed all the way to No. 3 overall player in 2023 according to the 247Sports ratings and is ranked as the No. 1 small forward in the class. He’s the No. 1 player out of Pennsylvania. Edwards took an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of March 5, when the Vols beat Arkansas on Senior Day at Thompson-Boling Arena.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO