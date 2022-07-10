ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western actor, L.Q. Jones, dead at 94

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Longtime actor, L.Q. Jones, has died at the age of 94 according to PEOPLE.

Jones’ death was confirmed by his grandson Erté deGarces.

Jones is best known for his work in a variety of classic Western films directed by Sam Peckinpah including “Ride the High Country,” “Major Dundee,” “The Wild Bunch,” “The Ballad of Cable Hogue” and “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.”

Jones appeared in other notable films later in his career such as “Casino,” and “The Mask of Zorro.”

Jones also has notable television credits appearing in classic shows such as “The Rifleman,” “The Virginian,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Gunsmoke,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “The A-Team,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” and “Renegade.”

Jones died of natural causes, surrounded by family at his home in Hollywood Hills.

