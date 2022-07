Fresh off taking home the trophy that every free agent who signs today will set out to pursue, goaltender Darcy Kuemper has signed a 5-year contract with the Washington Capitals. Kuemper was arguably the top goaltender on the market and had been linked to several teams who were in the market for a goaltender, including the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the end, however, Washington came out on top and found their new starting goalie.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO