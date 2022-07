Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A state-planned timber sale on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska has residents concerned. In the May 2022 Best Interest Finding and Decision report from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, it is proposed that the Division of Forestry will offer approximately 290 acres of mature old-growth timber for sale. They said the sale will be composed of western hemlock, Sitka spruce, western red cedar and Alaska yellow cedar.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO