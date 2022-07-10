ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Stories of hope, history, and Appalachian legends in Jonesborough this week

By CONTRIBUTED
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBOROUGH — Beloved storytelling veteran Elizabeth Ellis, who will soon offer a series of public performances in Jonesborough, has been thinking about the strange power of her art form. Now based in Texas, Ellis was raised in East Tennessee and Kentucky. Decades of training as a storyteller helped...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Ralph Peer II to speak on legacy of 1927 Bristol Sessions

BRISTOL — This year marks the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will honor that occasion with a virtual event featuring Ralph Peer II. The son of Ralph S. Peer, the Victor producer at those historic recordings, Peer will join the series...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fun Fest is just around the corner

KINGSPORT — The streets of Kingsport will soon come alive with parade floats, painted trash cans, chalk art, food trucks, hot air balloons, fireworks and more. This summer marks the 41st year of Fun Fest in the Model City. The community festival kicks off this weekend and continues through...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dog Days Riverfest is on the way!

Summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers — but if that’s not enough, there’s more!. On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th),...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Jonesborough, TN
Government
Jonesborough, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Allandale concert series coming back next month

KINGSPORT — August Under the Stars, a free summer concert series, is set to begin on Aug. 4, showcasing some of the best regional bands performing across the South, city officials announced on Wednesday. According to a press release, the concerts will take place every Thursday in August at...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

God is not bound by time

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville Middle School Beta Club places in national competition

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Beta Club placed 10th in the nation at the National Junior Beta Club Convention in the project proposal event. The eight beta club members participated in three days of competition at the convention, which took place from June 27-29 in Nashville. The club...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Appalachian#American
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger: 'Historic red wave' predicted in November

KINGSPORT — Organizers said about 200 people attended Patriot Picnic, a first-ever joint event hosted Monday at Cleek Farms by three local Republican clubs: Republicans of Kingsport, Bristol Tennessee Republicans, and Sullivan County Republican Club. Billed as a chance to meet Sullivan County elected officials, the event also drew...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Lee Marshall

KINGSPORT - Dennis Lee Marshall age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in St. Paul, Virginia, the son of the late Tom and Myrtle Helbert Marshall. A graduate of Coeburn High School and was employed many years at Tennessee Eastman. He was a member of the Willow Chapel Church. Dennis was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed time spending with his family and gardening.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert met her Savior, Jesus, her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, and her grandson, Jonathan, at the gates of Heaven on July 10th, 2022. Born on April 23rd, 1934, in Tempest Branch, Dickenson County, Virginia, Alaine was married to Bill Shubert on May 24, 1956, in Gate City, Va. They lived in Illinois, Japan, Colorado, Greece, and Texas, before resettling in Blountville, Tn. She was preceded in eternal life by her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, her grandson, Jonathan, her parents, James and Vadney Case, three brothers, three sisters and a niece. She is survived by one sister, Janet Rachel of Bristol, Tn, her daughter, Teana Weems (Reggie) and her son, Craig Shubert (Donna), all of Johnson City, Tn; two granddaughters, Stephanie Kollock (Roger) of Broken Arrow, OK and Angela Scalf (Charlie) of Johnson City, Tn., eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alaine was born again on May 1, 1977, at Gunnings Baptist Church in Blountville under the preaching of J.W. Depew, where she maintained her membership. She was a lifetime homemaker, excellent cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loved very much by her family. A memorial service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2 pm with pastors Bob Ferguson, Danny Rachel, Reggie Weems officiating, and Damon Depew providing music. A graveside service will immediately follow. John Bell, Jerry Moody, Tim Rachel, Charlie Scalf, Josiah Scalf, Adam Sherwood, James Sherwood and Mark Sherwood will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Owens and Charles Rachel. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Cook for a lifetime of service, and Ballad Hospice for its kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of her grandson to the Jonathan Weems Addiction Recovery Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, 37604.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Ruth Sharp

KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM presided by Reverend Gary Gerhardt and Reverend Dustin Jessee. Music will be provided by Reverend Garry Stuart. Graveside services will occur on the following day, July 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Protect your heart during Fun Fest and all summer long

Kingsport’s annual Fun Fest celebration officially kicks off Friday!. As always, organizers have a great lineup of fun activities, including the parade, a daily scavenger hunt, fantastic concerts, the Crazy 8s 8K run, spectacular fireworks, and so much more! There truly is something for everyone! But remember, whether you enjoy Fun Fest or other summertime activities such as picnics, gardening, hiking or water sports, the high temperatures associated with the summer months can often stress your heart. In addition, if you have heart disease or risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, you may be at increased risk for heat stress and heat-related injuries.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ralph Thomas Wright

Ralph Thomas Wright died peacefully at home on Friday, July 8, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 92. Born on Feb. 21, 1930, he was one of 10 children of the late Charles Haskell Wright and Ruth Sheffield Wright from Damascus, VA. He was the beloved of the late Dale Burchfield Wright, father of Marty Todd Wright, friend and brother in service to many, and uncle to many nieces and nephews who will all miss his quiet laugh, rattling pots, adventurous spirit, and service to his community.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

NSCC presidential finalist McCord stresses need for trust and transparency

BLOUNTVILLE — A former school president briefly became the elephant in the room during a question-and-answer session for Northeast State Community College presidential finalist Jeff McCord on Wednesday afternoon. However, McCord, the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development commissioner and a former NSCC vice president, said he is ready to...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy