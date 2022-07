The paparazzi leaped from their beds this morning and scrambled for their cameras and notebooks when they heard royal trumpets sounding over the grounds of Eldora Speedway. Sir Smoke had summoned them and the royal crier, who announced to the kingdom and the world beyond that Jac Haudenschild, one of the most popular drivers in sprint car history, has been chosen as the Royal Sovereign for the 39th running of the Kings Royal this Saturday, July 16.

