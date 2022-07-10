ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Angeles National Forest Brush Fire Burns 8-10 Acres

By City News Service
 3 days ago

TUJUNGA (CNS) - Firefighters from Angeles National Forest with an assist from the Los Angeles County Fire Department stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that burned eight to 10 acres of grass in the Angeles National Forest today.

The blaze ignited near Big Tujunga Canyon and Vogel Flat roads and was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Big Tujunga Canyon Road has been temporarily closed at Vogel Flat Road due to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Photo: Getty Images

