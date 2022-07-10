ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Bar, CA

Brush Fire Briefly Threatens Homes in Diamond Bar

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

DIAMOND BAR (CNS) - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least three acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.

The blaze, which ignited at Fallow Field Drive and Brea Canyon Cutoff Road near the Orange (57) Freeway, was reported at 1:22 p.m., according to the department.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported but the flames did threaten homes in the area, the department said.

Firefighting crews were on the scene with ground and air support.

The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.

