Parker County Peach Festival takes to Weatherford, Texas

Peaches sold for $25 a basket during the 37th Annual Parker County Peach Fesitval in downtown Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The event featured dozens of food vendors, arts and craft booths, activities for kids and live music. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com

There were peaches and activities galore on Saturday at the the 37th annual Parker County Peach Fesitval.

The festival was in downtown Weatherford, Texas, and the event featured dozens of food vendors, live music arts and crafts, activities, and other activities for kids.