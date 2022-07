Credit card transaction volume during the past two years has presented something of a model of the rest of the economy since the pandemic began — a sharp drop-off, followed by a rebound. Credit card transaction volume jumped 26% in 2021, and accompanying this increased volume of card transactions is a steady flow of transaction disputes and chargebacks initiated by customers who have experienced fraud or who are confused or frustrated about their transactions. Disputed transactions are part of a new reality in digital payments that is forcing merchants to be more proactive.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 12 HOURS AGO