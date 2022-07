The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is warning that tomorrow, Tuesday, could see an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes from Maryland to Maine. In their latest Convective Outlook, the SPC says there’s an elevated tornado risk across far northern Virginia, far northeastern West Virginia, most of central Maryland, much of the eastern half of Pennsylvania, northern and western New Jersey, southeastern Upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, most of New Hampshire and Vermont, and portions of western Maine. Beyond this area, there is also an increased risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail from these storms.

