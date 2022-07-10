ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews responding to utility pole fire in Carney

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday evening fire in Carney.

At just before 7 p.m., units responded to the area of Cromwell Bridge Road at Loch Raven Drive (21234).

At the scene, firefighters found that a BGE utility pole was on fire.

The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that an engine and a brush fire vehicle are on the scene.

All roads remain open at this hour.

