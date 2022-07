It’s time for round two of the New York Mets trade target power rankings. We have some replacements this week, including a new #1. Tanner Scott was #1 last week, but after watching him pitch at Citi Field this weekend, he’s off this week’s rankings. While the stuff is electric and the strikeouts are impressive, the control is a huge problem with him. They Mets already have a few shaky arms that I don’t trust in their bullpen, so adding another doesn’t make sense. There are three relievers on this list to address those issues.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO