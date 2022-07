Romance is in bloom. Bradley Cooper has a new lady in his life! A source confirms to ET that the 47-year-old actor-director is dating Huma Abedin. "The couple has been quiet about their relationship and has avoided being seen in public," the source says. "They wanted to get to know one another more before everyone chimed in once they found out. The couple has a lot in common and have enjoyed their time together. It’s going really well."

