COVER STORY: Studying the causes and effects of long COVID. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers still have few answers about why as many as 1-in-5 adults infected with COVID have experienced a symptom suggestive of long-term effects. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with doctors looking at ways to diagnose and treat patients with long-COVID; and with patients who are striving to get back to their pre-COVID health.

