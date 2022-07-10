Two Williamsport men in custody after delivery of cocaine to informant

Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — A search warrant for a man’s phone helped connect a cocaine delivery between a confidential informant and Williamsport man.

Investigators said Rahsaan Imod Goines delivered the narcotics on June 16 to the informant, according to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. The 22-year-old Goines was taken into custody after he told them a man approached him and requested the cocaine be delivered to the informant. Goines was allegedly paid $40 for his help.

Jahmere Johnson was identified as the person who supplied the cocaine after police saw text messages between him and the informant, detectives said. An inspection of Johnson’s phone helped uncover the connection between him and Goines.

Several calls and text messages were placed between the two as the prepared to deliver the narcotics near Lose Park. Goines was in possession of $40 in marked bills when officers took him into custody.

Both Goines and Johnson were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Both were given $75,000 bail. Johnson has another active case for similar charges in Lycoming County.

