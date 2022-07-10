ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

UPFRONT: Suspected Fourth of July gunman came to Wisconsin

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 1

Me You
3d ago

all the these people at an event, he would have taken heavy return fire. thats why picked on hp and not madison, chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis . coward . probably wont last long in prison

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Powerboat operator in Fox River crash no longer in custody after first court appearance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River last weekend is no longer in custody after his first court appearance Wednesday. As Action 2 News first reported Tuesday night, police identified 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh as the owner and operator of a powerboat that struck a paddlewheel boat cruise Saturday night.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Boat Owner Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh has been arrested. Winnebago County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Jason Lindemann, 52, on Tuesday. They are recommending he be charged with 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court rejects Jonathon Tubby family’s appeal in Brown County Jail shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over the officer-involved shooting of a man at the Brown County Jail in 2018. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that officers did not violate Jonathon Tubby’s rights when Tubby was fatally shot after a standoff in the sally port of the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after hitting a parked car on the 400-block of W. 12th Ave. in Oshkosh. Police say the crash happened at about 6:45 P.M. The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were the only person on the motorcycle and no one was inside the parked car.
OSHKOSH, WI
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Violent Crime#Action 2 News#Ne Wisconsin
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County agencies emphasize importance of training for active-shooter calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New information continues to come out about a gunman’s attack on a school in Uvalde, Texas, and the delayed police response. Local law enforcement agencies say active-shooter training is always on their agenda -- whether it’s training within their own department or with other agencies.
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
101 WIXX

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge now closed through September

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will be closed even longer than expected. As we’ve reported, bridge inspector found damaged gear teeth in the gearbox during a regular inspection of the drawbridge in May. The bridge was closed to vehicles and pedestrians as a precaution. The...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy