Aerospace & Defense

Startups and NASA working to return passenger supersonic flights to the sky

By Bill Whitaker
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have ever suffered through what felt like an endless flight on a cramped plane, you might jump at the chance to get to your destination in half the time. Does New York to Los Angeles in under three hours sound appealing?. The last commercial supersonic flight was...

CBS News

Delta flew a plane of lost luggage from Heathrow to the U.S.

To unite customers with their luggage and help remedy a baggage pileup at Heathrow Airport in London, Delta Air Lines sent a plane full of bags from London to the U.S. The aircraft contained 1,000 bags and no passengers after a regularly scheduled flight was cancelled, separating customers who traveled through Heathrow from their belongings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
#Supersonic Aircraft#Supersonic Speed#British Airways#French
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 17)

COVER STORY: Studying the causes and effects of long COVID. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers still have few answers about why as many as 1-in-5 adults infected with COVID have experienced a symptom suggestive of long-term effects. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with doctors looking at ways to diagnose and treat patients with long-COVID; and with patients who are striving to get back to their pre-COVID health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shares of American Airlines soared 10% Tuesday after the carrier said that it expects to post a pretax profit for the second quarter, as vacationers pack planes during the summer peak season.The airline said it will earn $585 million in pretax income for the May-June quarter.American reiterated that revenue will be about 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. Savanthi Syth, an analyst for Raymond James, said that was a notable achievement in the face of "industry operational issues," a reference to frequent flight delays and cancellations this summer.Airlines are booking higher revenue as travel rebounds more quickly than expected from the worst of the pandemic, but they also face rising fuel costs. American said it paid between $4.00 and $4.05 per gallon in the quarter, eight cents per gallon more than it had expected.American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS News

First image from James Webb Space Telescope released

President Biden unveiled the first color image from the James Webb Space Telescope on Monday, a jaw-dropping "deep field" photo capturing the faint light of uncounted suns in thousands of never-before-seen galaxies, including arcs of light where their combined gravity magnified images of even more remote background galaxies. The first...
ASTRONOMY
HuffPost

Carry-On Luggage That Meets The FAA's Size Requirements

When it comes to air travel, there’s always one particular aspect that stresses flyers out more than anything else. For some, it’s going through security in a timely and seamless manner. For others, it’s a fear of flying or turbulence. And then there are the poor packers; the people who are always convinced they’re going to get turned away at check-in or the gate because their luggage is oversized, overpacked or both.
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Why American Airlines Is Losing Altitude Today

Citi cut its price target on American, citing the company's higher leverage compared to its peers, among other potential headwinds. American came into the pandemic period trailing its rivals and has yet to catch up. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ECONOMY
CBS News

CBS News

