Hot Next Few Day

Boston, MA

By Jaisol Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7Weather- We’ll go from the low 80s Sunday to the highs near 90º the next few days. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 50s early Monday morning (around 5-6AM), and then we jump into the upper 60s. It’s warm by lunch time in the mid 80s, and then we...

Some Heat, Wind & Storms

A bit of mugginess moves in today as a gusty southwesterly breeze kicks into high gear, gusting 25-35mph this afternoon. It’ll be a hot one too, with temps approaching 90 near and north and west of Boston, and highs 75-80 near the south coast. Heading to the beach today? The gusty breezes this afternoon will kick up some sand. Make sure that beach umbrella is well anchored in the sand. Most of the day is dry at the coast, with some storms likely in southern Maine/NH Seacoast by 4-5pm, then later farther south.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

New Construction: What you need to know about siding your home

Our homes wear siding like a winter coat, bundled up in cedar-check plaids or vinyl stripes to withstand the weather. And when that overcoat is looking tattered — whether your home is clad in 100-year-old painted pine shingles, 60-year-old asbestos-cement tiles, 50-year-old aluminum, or 30-year-old vinyl — you might entertain the idea of replacing it with new siding.
BOSTON, MA
Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
Norwood, MA
Boston, MA
Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Cheap Eats in Boston

Are you looking for some quick and delicious food that won't empty your wallet? Founder of the Boston Food Journal, Brittany DiCapua, shares some of her favorite finds around Boston when it comes to getting a cheap dish. 1. Bon Mi Sandwich. One of the best places to grab a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Should you trim back a rhododendron?

What to do this week Shear, pinch, or cut spent individual flowers or entire stalks that have finished blooming to conserve plants energy. Many annuals will bloom again if prevented from going to seed in this way. If you find you hate deadheading, grow self-cleaning annuals such as impatiens, cleome (spider flower), narrowleaf zinnias, ageratum, and wax begonia next year. However, let traditional “cottage garden’’ biennials (which live only two years) go to seed so they are able to replace themselves with their offspring next year, especially if you don’t mulch. These include hollyhocks, foxgloves, columbines, sweet Williams, Canterbury bells, feverfews, and forget-me-nots.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Solve It 7: Solar Panel Surprise

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Shortly after a local woman got solar panels on her house, she says she got a solar surprise. So, she called Solve It 7, hoping to shine some light on the situation. “It’s a win-win,” Andrea said. But months after they were installed outside...
RANDOLPH, MA
Michelle Wu announces Boston summer movie nights

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a summer movie night series throughout the city’s parks, set to start on August 2 and run through September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, August 2. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”. Pinebank, Jamaica...
BOSTON, MA
First West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Massachusetts

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - West Nile Virus has been detected in Massachusetts mosquitoes for the first time this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The mosquito sample was collected in Easton on July 11, but no human or animal cases of either West Nile Virus or Eastern equine encephalitis have been detected so far this year. Despite this finding, there is no elevated risk level change associated with this finding, Mass. DPH said.
EASTON, MA
WATCH: New video shows the moment two Green Line trains collide into each other

BOSTON — Newly-released video shows the moment two Green Line trains collided into each other on the night of June 14, causing long delays in service. According to the MBTA, the trains “unintentionally coupled” near the Government Center platform, suspending service for over an hour between Park Street and Government Center stations. There were no reports of any injuries that night, but passengers said they were escorted off the train and had to walk through the tunnel back towards the platform.
BOSTON, MA
Vote for Boston’s Best Burger

The quest for Boston burger bragging rights has begun as the voting is now open for Boston Magazine’s Battle of the Burger. Which patty will reign supreme in 2022? Will it be Lincoln Tavern’s wood-grilled prime blend with bacon aioli, Cabot sharp cheddar, caramelized French onions and housemade brioche sesame seed bun? Perhaps you prefer Little Donkey’s decadent dry aged beef burger with buffalo pickles, onion soup mayo, foie gras, jalapeño chips and cheese. But then again there are the classics like Monument’s smash burger with two prime beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions and a griddled potato bun, and OAK Long Bar + Kitchen’s elegant handheld with smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, red onion jam, sharp vermont cheddar and aioli. Don’t forget Davio’s Steakhouse Burger with Vermont cheddar, bacon and herb aioli and Town Meeting Bistro’s Hastings Burger with caramelized onion, lettuce, aged cheddar, house-made pickles and tomatoes.
BOSTON, MA
Reported manhole fire on busy street in Boston prompts large emergency response

BOSTON — A reported manhole fire on a busy street near Boston’s Government Center prompted a large emergency response on Tuesday morning. Firefighters and utility crews responding to a call for electrical short in the area of Congress Street at Quaker Lane around 4:30 a.m. discovered high readings of carbon monoxide leaking into the basement of a vacant building at 15 Congress Street, according to District 3 Boston Fire Chief Fred Lorenz.
BOSTON, MA
Investigation continues in Hingham mansion fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Hingham spent Tuesday surveying and dousing hotspots where a massive mansion fire burned at Crow’s Point the day before. Only the chimney was left standing after Monday’s fire but was cleared along with other debris as crews investigate the cause of the inferno.
HINGHAM, MA
Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
Seaside mansion in Hingham destroyed in massive fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adults and a child were able to escape a massive fire at a seaside mansion in Hingham. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said a nanny and child were on the home’s porch when the fire broke out Monday. He said both ran away, then ran back in for a painter who was working on the second floor at the time. All three then made it out safely.
HINGHAM, MA

