Hot Next Few Day

What to do this week Shear, pinch, or cut spent individual flowers or entire stalks that have finished blooming to conserve plants energy. Many annuals will bloom again if prevented from going to seed in this way. If you find you hate deadheading, grow self-cleaning annuals such as impatiens, cleome (spider flower), narrowleaf zinnias, ageratum, and wax begonia next year. However, let traditional “cottage garden’’ biennials (which live only two years) go to seed so they are able to replace themselves with their offspring next year, especially if you don’t mulch. These include hollyhocks, foxgloves, columbines, sweet Williams, Canterbury bells, feverfews, and forget-me-nots.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO