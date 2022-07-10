Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Austin, southern Grimes, eastern Burleson, southeastern Brazos, Washington, Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto, west central Liberty, Waller and northwestern Harris Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Washington to near Waller to Cut And Shoot. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conroe, Brenham, Tomball, Navasota, Hempstead, Willis, Prairie View, Bellville, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Washington, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora and Patton Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO