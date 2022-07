For over two decades, Roger Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players in the world, but this week has proven that all good things must come to an end. For the first time in 25 years, Federer is not listed in the latest ATP rankings. The tennis legend had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut in September of 1997 when he was just 16 years old.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO