Kizer, Franch help KC Current get road win over defending champion Washington Spirit

Second-half substitute Cece Kizer scored the lone goal of the match Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Current beat the host Washington Spirit 1-0 in Leesburg, Virginia.

Veteran National Women’s Soccer League goalkeeper AD Franch stood tall to ensure the goal stood up, too.

It appeared fairly certain the Current (5-4-3) would escape the home of the defending league champions with a hard-fought decision after Kizer’s goal in the 68th minute. But a penalty in front of the Current goal in the dying moments of the match gave the host Spirit a last chance to level it.

“My first thought was, ‘AD’s got it,’” Current coach Matt Potter said.

The legitimacy of the foul can be debated, as after minimal contact occurred the Spirit player who had ostensibly been fouled took three more steps before crumpling to the ground. Nevertheless, Tinaya Alexander was awarded the PK.

“Whatever the decisions the refs make, that’s the decision,” Franch said. “It’s my job to try to save (opposing shots) as much as I possibly can. Our team was due.”

After surmising her options, Alexander sent the penalty shot toward goal. Franch went to her right and made a strong, one-handed save before absorbing hard contact from a charging Washington player.

The Salina native Franch remained down on the turf for a few tense moments after the collision, surrounded by teammates, but she soon enough rose to her feet and stayed in the game as stoppage time ran out.

“AD’s been fantastic for us all season long, and today just gave her that moment that she truly deserves,” Potter said.

Potter went on to praise her leadership both on and off the field — indeed, helping the Current get where they are at this point in the season.

“Whether it be as a mother, whether it be training habits, whether it be as a team member and now as a performer,” Potter said. “So when that moment came, we have high expectations for her, and she lived into the expectation we have for her because she’s that good.”

Franch enjoyed the plaudits for her match-defining play but in turn praised her teammates for their tenacity throughout Sunday’s contest.

In particular, she singled out Kizer, who was sitting next to her during the post-game interview: “This one came in off the bench scoring big-time goals,” Franch said.

“And then Kate Del Fava came off with a freaking big-time save off the line for us that kept us in it,” Franch continued. “I know the PK save is the big thing, and it was a big deal. But as a whole, this team pulled it together and we all had to do some big-time things to make this win happen.”

Kizer had battled an illness last week, but she looked plenty active on Sunday. On the play that produced the goal, her second since the trade last month that brought her home to Kansas City (she’s from Overland Park), she found herself in the right place at the right time.

A failed clearance by the Spirit deposited the ball in front of her and Kizer decisively booted it into the net.

“I just wanted to come in, and Matt (Potter) told me to come in and win this game, whatever that is,” Kizer said. “I think I did that tonight.”

Sunday’s victory marks the Current’s first back-to-back wins in franchise history and inches them ever closer to playoff contention. With their recent run of form, a trip into the postseason certainly seems attainable.

“I think that we’re all coming together and have an end-goal in mind, and that’s to make playoffs — the first time in club history to do that,” Kizer said. “I think that’s exciting and I’m just ready to keep going next week.”

The Current return home next weekend, playing host to OL Reign at 6 p.m. Central on Sunday, July 17 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.