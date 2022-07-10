New Moundsville pool addition making a splash

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville may be about to break ground on a brand new municipal building—but they’ve already gotten their feet wet with new projects this year.

Their splash pad opened in the spring to anyone who wants to wade through waterfalls, trek through spray tunnels or just feel a splash of cool water on a humid summer day.

Its addition to the Four Seasons Pool began in 2018 and was originally funded through a land and water grant.

The city manager says it’s part of their efforts to keep up with what kids these days want.

What’s really popular now at a lot of the pools are these series of buckets and dumps and sprays and geysers that come out of the ground and the kids walk around it and the water dumps on their head or sprays at them from underneath or from the side, that’s a splash pad. It’s a 4000 square foot area that just sprays and water coming out from all different directions. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

Money to continue operating the splash pad will come from the same sales tax that’s also helping build the new city building.

