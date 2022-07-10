Rapid growth paves way for property tax reduction in Sumter County

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO