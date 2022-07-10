ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Rapid growth paves way for property tax reduction in Sumter County

By Marv Balousek
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed Sumter County 2022-23 budget would provide staffing for ambulances and cut the property tax rate while increasing general fund expenditures. Commissioners are expected to take their first look at the proposed $310-million budget Tuesday morning. Final adoption is scheduled in late September after two public hearings. The 2022-23 fiscal...

www.villages-news.com

Villages Daily Sun

Sumter commissioners slash property tax rate

Sumter’s commissioners have delivered the county’s largest property tax rate cut in 15 years. In a brief budget workshop without debate, the board — complete with two recent appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis — unanimously approved a 9.1% rate cut on Tuesday. The 2023 maximum rate...
