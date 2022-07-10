ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VetsRoll plans two trips from Beloit to Washington, D.C.

By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
BELOIT

VetsRoll is planning to take veterans to Washington, D.C., for the first time since 2019, and to make up for lost opportunities, the organization will host two trips in the next 11 months.

A free trip offered to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, as well as women who played key domestic roles during wartime, commonly called Rosie the Riveters, was held every year since May 2010 until the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations the last few years. Now organizers plan to restart the trips while keeping an eye on the health and safety of participants.

“We met with our friends with Honor Flight and we picked their brains on what they are doing,” said Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll. “We wanted to offer the trips to veterans because some might not be here next year.”

Because the average age of a World War II veteran is 96, VetsRoll organizers wanted to make sure veterans had the chance to take advantage of this free trip and bonding experience before they no longer are able to make the trip.

A new fall trip is planned for Oct. 16 to 19. The regular VetsRoll trip will take place May 21 to 24, 2023.

Finnegan said the trip in October will be scaled down a bit. While the normal trip in May includes about 220 veterans and 170 assistants, the fall trip will include about half as many people—110 veterans and 80 assistants.

“We are targeting those age 85 and older for the fall trip,” Finnegan said. “We still have a lot of details to work out yet.”

Both the October and the May trips will start at the usual place, the Eclipse Center at 100 Eclipse Center, Beloit, at 5:30 a.m. The fall tour will return Oct. 19, but its welcome-home event will be at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, instead of at the Eclipse Center. Finnegan said the Eclipse Center has something else planned that night.

The trip includes several stops along the way, including one in Dayton, Ohio, where veterans and Rosies can tour the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The tour group receives a police escort as they depart and when they return.

Mark and John Finnegan founded VetsRoll to provide a memorable free trip to veterans. They decided to provide motor coaches instead of flying veterans to Washington, D.C. because some older veterans are intimidated by air travel.

After the trip in May, VetsRoll will have transported 2,510 veterans and Rosies to Washington, D.C., and back to Beloit. Veterans who have taken part in the trips have been from 37 states and the District of Columbia.

The trips are made possible thanks to donations from local residents and businesses.

For more information, visit the VetsRoll website at vetsroll.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
