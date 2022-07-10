ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jason Sudeikis on making "Ted Lasso" and the show's future

By Keith Zubrow
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen actor Jason Sudeikis introduced coach Ted Lasso to the world nearly ten years ago, no one could have predicted the character's trajectory. He began as a silly ad-campaign for NBC Sports...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmy Snubs for Final Season

In the end, it wasn't in the Emmy cards for This Is Us' final chapter. The hit family drama, which wrapped up its six-season run on NBC in May, hoped for a big sendoff at the Emmys this year. But on Tuesday morning, the Television Academy had other plans, almost entirely skipping over the show and its cast -- save for a nomination for an original song written by Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and composer Siddhartha Khosla.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Diane Lane Joins Jeff Daniels in 'A Man In Full' at Netflix

Today it has been announced that Academy Award-nominated actress Diane Lane has signed on to play the second lead in the upcoming Netflix series A Man in Full. Lane will star opposite Jeff Daniels in the series, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, from producers David E. Kelley and Regina King.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Place Beyond the Pines Free Online

Best sites to watch The Place Beyond the Pines - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Place Beyond the Pines online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Place Beyond the Pines on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Bears#Nbc Sports#English#Premier League
TODAY.com

Jane Lynch on why she’s leaving ‘Funny Girl’, reacts to Lea Michele joining

Jane Lynch won't be acting alongside Lea Michele when Michele replaces Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway show “Funny Girl.”. Michele, who is Lynch's former "Glee" co-star, is set to take the stage as Fannie Brice on Sept. 6. Lynch is being replaced by Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice and won't be performing alongside Michele, but she told Deadline that she’s “glad” that Michele will get the chance to star in the Broadway show.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lea Michele Replaces Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway, Jane Lynch Exits Sooner Than Expected

Rachel Berry finally gets her big “Funny Girl” moment. Lea Michele, whose “Glee” character Rachel dreamed of playing Fanny Brice on Broadway in the role originated by Barbra Streisand, will officially star in the dramedy musical starting August 1. Michele takes over for Beanie Feldstein, last seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning “Hello, Dolly!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Emmy nominations: five takeaways

"Succession" led the way in Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which saw the Television Academy's 20,000 voters sift through record submissions as production ramped back up from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  None of that dissuaded Emmy voters, who nominated "The Closer" for best pre-recorded variety special.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Out of Office with Lindsey Nance: Watch Jay Cutler Take Lindsey for a Spin in His Ferrari

In the debut episode of Out of Office with Lindsey Nance, our host catches up with Outsider co-founder and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler at his Nashville home. Nance talks to Cutler about his football career from high school to the pros, and dives into his life after retirement. Towards the end of the interview, they have some fun on their way to Outsider headquarters. That’s because Jay and Lindsey travel in style as they take his Ferrari to work.
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

An Ode to Lalo Salamanca, a Badass ‘Til The Bitter End

The Breaking Bad Universe will never be the same now that one of its most deranged hotties, Lalo Salamanca, is gone. When we left the vicious cartel member (Tony Dalton) in Better Call Saul‘s mid-season finale, he was confidently calling all the shots. He had just put a bullet in Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) head, was holding Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) hostage in their apartment, and had successfully tricked Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) into thinking he was on his way to the Fring household. It seemed like Lalo had everything figured out, but the villain was unexpectedly brought down in the series’ adrenaline-pumping mid-season premiere, which aired July 11.
TV SERIES
People

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dave Coulier on finding sobriety before the deaths of his loved ones

Dave Coulier is grateful that he got sober before experiencing some of the hardest personal losses of his life. The "Full House" star stopped by TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday to discuss his new show “Live and Local," and he also opened up about the role sobriety has played in helping him cope with the loss of his father and brother and his friend Bob Saget.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

More People Absolutely Need to Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers launched on Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is...
TV SERIES
CBS News

CBS News

505K+
Followers
59K+
Post
347M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy