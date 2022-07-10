ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Hundreds march in the sweltering heat for answers about the Uvalde mass shooting

By Chelsea Torres
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas - After weeks of inconsistent stories from local and state law enforcement, there's a renewed push for answers in Uvalde. An emotional march through the streets of Uvalde was asked to be put on by families of the victims. Their...

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
