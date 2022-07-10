Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, western St. James, southeastern Iberville, northwestern Lafourche and Assumption Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Napoleonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Supreme, Paincourtville, Labadieville, Belle Rose and Chackbay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO