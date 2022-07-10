K-State lands Idaho OT Fullmer

Welcome to bullfrog season in Kansas. Now I’m not much of a team sports player, but frog huntin’ when we were kids back in Ohio came terribly close to being a team sport. Half the fun of our frog hunts was just being there with our buddies, and the anticipation of what would go wrong. Whenever we went on any kind of foray after dark, the vehicle ended up broken down, stuck in the snow or mud or in the ditch, so the more passengers in the car to help extract us from our predicament the better. Our transportation needs were simple; four wheels, two seats and something that already smelled as badly as we would when the night was over, which was easily accomplished because that perfectly described the old beaters we alldrove.

