The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will celebrate its Centennial Gala at Marjorie Merriweather Post’s historic landmark resort. West Palm Beach, FL – The Centennial Anniversary Committee of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will host “The Paradise Ball” on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Mar-a-Lago Club. The historic landmark home was selected for the White tie Event due to its initial owner, Marjorie Merriweather Post, who purchased the land and constructed her residence in 1922, the same year that The Salvation Army located its offices in Palm Beach, Florida.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO