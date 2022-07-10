ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Whale’s body found under North Wildwood dock in NJ

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (PIX11) — A whale’s body was founded under the dock of an abandoned home near Grassy Sound Marina in New Jersey, officials said Sunday.

Police responded to Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood on Sunday morning. They determined the whale’s body needed to be removed “ to provide for safe vessel traffic.” Officials were set to remove the whale’s body during high tide on Sunday.

Long Island seeing more sharks; experts say it’s a good sign

The Marine Services Bureau asked boaters to avoid the area until the whale was removed. The whale was estimated to be 25 feet long in a post on the Grassy Sound Marina Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
North Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
North Wildwood, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
North Wildwood, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale#Long Island#Dock#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy