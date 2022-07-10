ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan's right-wing Liberal Democratic Party dominates parliamentary election following the assassination of Shinzo Abe, who led the party for 8 consecutive years

By Isabella Zavarise
 3 days ago
Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a rose on an LDP candidate's name, to indicate a victory in the upper house election, at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Toru Hanai / Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito secured more than 75 seats.
  • On July 8, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed during a campaign speech.
  • According to Kyodo News, this win was The LDP's best result since 2013.

