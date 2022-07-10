ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Pops seventh homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers. Jeffers has hit...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees reacquire Tyler Wade in trade with Angels to pad infield depth

The New York Yankees are adding a familiar face back to their organization, acquiring utility infielder Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, the teams announced Thursday. Wade, who had spent his entire career with the Yankees until they traded him last November, will report to Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Inefficient in scoreless outing

Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while he awaits clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Rejoins Triple-A lineup

DeJong (hand) will be available Tuesday for Triple-A Memphis' game against Nashville, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Though he was never placed on Memphis' 7-day injured list, DeJong hasn't played since June 29 after he was struck on the hand by a pitch. Since his demotion to the minors back on May 10, DeJong is slashing .219/.268/.475 over 179 plate appearances for Memphis. He's been showcasing a good deal of power in the minors, but DeJong doesn't appear primed for a call-up anytime soon.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Shipped to Minnesota

Gustavsson was traded from the Senators to the Wild in exchange for Cam Talbot on Tuesday. Gustavsson, 24, was likely going to be a backup at best for the Senators, but this deal will allow him a fresh start with the Wild. The Swede went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 18 contests last season. Gustavsson should serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup with the Wild, which could give the former some deep-league fantasy appeal if the team can remain competitive.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Returns to Triple-A

Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Reds. The left-hander was called up by the Yankees in early July and covered 3.2 frames in long relief Wednesday after starter Luis Severino was removed with a shoulder injury. Sears had given up only one run across 15.1 innings entering the contest, but Cincinnati scored two runs against him. The 26-year-old could be an option to step into the rotation should Severino be forced to miss any time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Resting for day game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: IL stint still in play

Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Mock Draft: Orioles take Termarr Johnson at No. 1; Padres scoop up Kumar Rocker

The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
MLB

