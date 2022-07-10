ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hometown hero: Chase Elliott wins at Atlanta for first time

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rHTK_0gb1Wel600

Chase Elliott won for the first time at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his home track, in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart in Hampton, Ga.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ second visit to Atlanta came down to a final restart with three laps to go.

Elliott restarted fourth, pushed second-place Martin Truex Jr. up the track and passed leader Corey LaJoie entering Turn 1 with two laps to go.

The 26-year-old Elliott then blocked LaJoie, who wrecked in Turn 1 on the final lap after a strong shove from Erik Jones’ No. 43.

That brought out the 13th caution period, ending the race with Elliott declared the victor.

Ross Chastain finished second, followed by Austin Cindric, Jones and Ryan Blaney.

With his third triumph in 2022, Elliott became the second Georgia native to win at the 1.54-mile speedway — joining his father, Bill Elliott, a five-time AMS winner. The Elliotts joined the Earnhardts as the only father-son duo to win at the track.

“To win at your home track is a really big deal for any racecar driver,” said Elliott, who recorded his first AMS win in his ninth start at the speedway. “I’ve watched a lot of guys do it over the years — Jimmie (Johnson) in California. I felt like today was a good opportunity for me.”

He also credited his team.

“What a car. I’m not sure we’ve ever had a speedway car that good,” Elliott said. “If we have, I’ve probably wrecked it down at Daytona.”

Polesitter Elliott, whose roots are in Dawsonville, Ga., less than two hours north of AMS, was stout from the start. He kept his No. 9 Chevrolet up front ahead of Alex Bowman and claimed the win in the 260-lap race’s first 60-circuit segment.

But with Truex out front after a round of pit stops, Chris Buescher, B.J. McLeod and Ty Dillon brought out the event’s third caution on Lap 77, with many drivers deciding to hit pit road again.

The race’s biggest melee occurred on Lap 91 when Chastain’s No. 1 hit Truex’s No. 19 and sparked a nine-car accident in Turn 2. Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet went nose-first into the wall, but the 2018 Daytona 500 winner escaped harm despite the hard hit.

“It looks like we were just a casualty of Ross Chastain once again,” said the elder Dillon, a three-time Cup winner. “When you’ve got guys like him out there wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy sometimes.”

William Byron, winner of the earlier AMS race on March 20, held the point after Buescher caused the fifth caution period in a single-car incident. But Elliott held off Tyler Reddick as Bowman spun off Turn 4 coming to the white flag to win Stage 2.

The eight caution on Lap 170 started with Garrett Smithley’s No. 15 slowing and creating a second nine-car wreck, putting Jones in the lead.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott wasn’t the big winner in Atlanta

Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he wasn’t the biggest winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott earned his first NASCAR Cup Series home race win on Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Quaker State 400 under caution.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

NASCAR at New Hampshire odds, start time, TV: Model reveals surprising 2022 Ambetter 301 picks, predictions

Chase Elliott became the first driver of the season to reach three wins last week in Atlanta. Now, the leader in the NASCAR standings will try to make it four wins at the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. The Magic Mile has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since the early 1990s, and the unique asphalt and granite pavement will be a test for the next-gen car. With just seven races remaining in the regular season and only a few spots in the NASCAR Playoffs up for grabs, the stakes will be high when the 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Hampton, GA
City
Dawsonville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

NASCAR: The big Aric Almirola development isn’t anything new

Speculation about whether the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will actually be Aric Almirola’s final season has increased, but this development isn’t anything new. Before the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola announced that the season would be his 15th and final season as a full-time Cup Series driver and his fifth and final season with Stewart-Haas Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

William Byron wins Slinger Nationals in debut with late-race pass

In his Slinger Nationals debut, William Byron won the prestigious short track race with a late-race pass on Wisconsin native Luke Fenhaus and then withstood a technical challenge after the checkers. “Guys started beating and banging and I was able to run the top,” Byron said after his win. “I...
SLINGER, WI
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend. Last year’s Cup race at New Hampshire saw Aric Almirola score an upset victory in oncoming darkness to earn a playoff berth (see highlights of the race above).
LOUDON, NH
The Associated Press

23XI Racing makes surprise hire in Tyler Reddick for 2024

23XI Racing got a jump on the 2024 Cup Series season with the surprising announcement Tuesday that it signed Tyler Reddick to join the NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is in his third full season driving for Richard Childress Racing. He is coming off his breakthrough first career Cup victor y on July 3 at Road America. The 26-year-old Reddick still has one season left driving for RCR, a potentially awkward situation the team addressed in a tweet when it wrote the “ timing of this announcement could not be any worse.” It seemed a perfect moment to strike for 23XI. The race team fields cars this season for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch and both drivers are signed through the end of next season. Hamlin said he expected 23XI to remain a two-car organization and did not address how Reddick and the other drivers would fit -- though at 43, Busch’s career could be winding down. Both drivers won a race -- Wallace won last season at Talledega; Busch this year at Kansas -- for 23XI.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
B.j. Mcleod
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ty Dillon
racer.com

INSIGHT: Childers on SHR's battle to tame Next Gen

Rodney Childers has made a career of taking the many thoughts and ideas running rampant inside his head and turning them into fast Stewart-Haas Racing race cars. Those who know Childers well know he’s a car guy, from building cars to hanging bodies and trying to figure out how to make the quarter panel on his car better than the next guy’s. Prior to the arrival of Next Gen, Childers lived for trying to make the fenders better or the aero underneath the car work to his advantage. You name the detail, and Childers was all over it.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Elliotts
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Chili Bowl News

Unfortunately for NASCAR fans, one of the top drivers in the world could skip the Chili Bowl Nationals in January. Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, revealed that he's most likely going to miss the Chili Bowl because the purse doesn't match the status of the event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, July 13

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IndyCar readying for grid expansion

The NTT IndyCar Series is preparing for another increase in its full-time entry list. Provided all of the expansion takes place as intended, a second from Juncos Hollinger Racing, a third from Dale Coyne Racing, and potentially one or more from other teams brings the possibility of 28-plus entries being on the grid when the 2023 season gets under way.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX Sports

Tyler Reddick to join 23XI Racing, depart Richard Childress Racing in 2024

Tyler Reddick joining 23XI Racing starting in 2024 is not a big surprise. That one of NASCAR's top young talents wants to join one of the most well-funded and supported organizations in the Cup Series garage makes sense. But the announcement Tuesday that the 26-year-old Reddick will depart Richard Childress...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is starting a new mid-week dirt series alongside three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The High Limit Sprint Car Series will feature a 12-week schedule in 2023. The "big-money" purses for each race are expected to bring in the world's top sprint car racers. "Excited...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Team Is Furious With 23XI Driver Announcement

One NASCAR racing team's major announcement has become the source of another's ire on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier today, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing outfit announced that Tyler Reddick would be joining the team in 2024. There's no word yet if Reddick will race alongside Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch or replace one of them.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy