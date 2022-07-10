ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Small plane crashes outside Oxnard Airport, leaving pilot with only minor injuries

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed into a fence just outside Oxnard Airport Sunday afternoon, leaving the pilot with only minor injuries.

The single-engine Mooney M20C apparently lost power and made an emergency landing, crashing into fencing outside the airport just after 2 p.m. in the area of Ventura Road and 5th Street.

Images from the scene show the aircraft mostly intact, with damage to the nose and wings. The fencing was damaged as well.

Police closed Ventura Road in both directions between Second and Fifth streets while responding to the crash.

The pilot was the only occupant and was transported to a local hospital with just minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments / 4

John Conway
3d ago

isn't this strange that the plane is a Mooney? that's the same make of the fatal crash that happened at Camarillo Airport a few weeks ago? just curious the both had loss power? hummm...I don't know if they figured out what the cause was for that crash but I would be definitely not be jumping in a Mooney.

Reply(3)
3
ABC7

ABC7

