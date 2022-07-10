Small plane crashes outside Oxnard Airport, leaving pilot with only minor injuries

EMBED <> More Videos Small plane crashes outside Oxnard Airport

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed into a fence just outside Oxnard Airport Sunday afternoon, leaving the pilot with only minor injuries.

The single-engine Mooney M20C apparently lost power and made an emergency landing, crashing into fencing outside the airport just after 2 p.m. in the area of Ventura Road and 5th Street.

Images from the scene show the aircraft mostly intact, with damage to the nose and wings. The fencing was damaged as well.

Police closed Ventura Road in both directions between Second and Fifth streets while responding to the crash.

The pilot was the only occupant and was transported to a local hospital with just minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.